Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,422,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,657,000 after buying an additional 806,228 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,131,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,088,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,531,000 after acquiring an additional 319,680 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $13,948,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $99.87 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $122.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.75.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

