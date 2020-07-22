Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 765 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 556.3% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 105 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.68.

In other news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total value of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 45,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total transaction of $13,194,113.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,013,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,903,701.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,823 shares of company stock valued at $38,152,284. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $303.46 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $315.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $290.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $283.09.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

