Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $44,000 in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,414,000 after purchasing an additional 837,255 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,668,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,827,000 after buying an additional 17,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,383,000 after buying an additional 51,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 13.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,358,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,134,000 after buying an additional 281,446 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,233,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,843,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the period.

Shares of HSIC opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average of $59.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $73.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Walter Siegel sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $74,685.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,355,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HSIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered shares of Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

