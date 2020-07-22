Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,394,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,717,000 after purchasing an additional 45,463 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Dollar General by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,181,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,186,000 after purchasing an additional 308,987 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,391,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,204,000 after purchasing an additional 174,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Dollar General by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,212,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,067,000 after purchasing an additional 332,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.21.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total value of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,922,007.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG opened at $191.86 on Wednesday. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.74 and a 200 day moving average of $169.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.53.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

