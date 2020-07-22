Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,119 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,495,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,430,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,228,424 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,106,530,000 after acquiring an additional 733,712 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,881,462 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,525,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,002 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,319,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,273,812,000 after acquiring an additional 116,273 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. 81.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.62.

Visa stock opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $194.27 and its 200-day moving average is $186.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a market cap of $379.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,283,780.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 3,279 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $662,423.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,282 shares in the company, valued at $44,703,389.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,429 shares of company stock worth $9,654,214. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

