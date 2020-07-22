Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $57,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 314.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $1,966,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Fastenal by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,016,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,757,000 after acquiring an additional 500,411 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth $381,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in Fastenal by 49,989.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 81,983 shares during the period. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fastenal from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Fastenal from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Fastenal from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

In other Fastenal news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 40,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,588,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Leland J. Hein sold 2,500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,111 shares in the company, valued at $358,940.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 111,070 shares of company stock worth $4,419,075. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $45.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $26.72 and a twelve month high of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.50 and its 200 day moving average is $37.43.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 27th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.