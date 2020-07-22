Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $39,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,274 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENB. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 112.3% during the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 116.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 33.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $30.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James started coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

