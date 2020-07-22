Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 50.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,239,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,291,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,642 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 36,849.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,261,937 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $214,440,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,109 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $40,420,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $174,197,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $330,210.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total value of $165,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,953 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

SBUX stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.93.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

