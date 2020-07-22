Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 51.2% during the second quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 295,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 9,063 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.2% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 77,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.2% during the second quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at $5,028,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MRK opened at $79.41 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a market cap of $201.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average of $80.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

