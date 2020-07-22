Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rollins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.20. Rollins reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.72. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Rollins’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,043,000 after buying an additional 441,732 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,309,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rollins by 22.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,765,000 after buying an additional 728,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,160,000 after buying an additional 108,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,185,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,664,000 after buying an additional 85,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $47.57 on Friday. Rollins has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $48.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36 and a beta of 0.42.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

