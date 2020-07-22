Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$60.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$62.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RCI.B. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Shares of RCI.B stock opened at C$55.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$59.77. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$46.81 and a 52 week high of C$71.13. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.27.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

