Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

RMCF stock opened at $3.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.13 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 5.09%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 23.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 237,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 481,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,441,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 44.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 37.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

