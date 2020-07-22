Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has $252.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $223.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ROK. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. G.Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a neutral rating to a sell rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Vertical Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.24.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $226.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.26. Rockwell Automation has a 12-month low of $115.38 and a 12-month high of $230.71.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 118.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 3,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total transaction of $665,147.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,370,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven W. Etzel sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.50, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,080,276.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,036 shares of company stock worth $5,292,882 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 4,831 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 549.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 131,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after purchasing an additional 22,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

