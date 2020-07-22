Robert W. Baird Upgrades TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to “Outperform”

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $101.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRU. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on TransUnion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TransUnion from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on TransUnion from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TransUnion from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.90.

Shares of TRU opened at $86.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.40. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $52.50 and a 12-month high of $101.16.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.25 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 196,894 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.28, for a total transaction of $15,609,756.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 360,162 shares in the company, valued at $28,553,643.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 20,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,530 shares in the company, valued at $16,729,715.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 221,394 shares of company stock worth $17,853,156 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,306,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $13,708,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

