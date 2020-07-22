Robert W. Baird Increases Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $28.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
HIBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Hibbett Sports from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.
HIBB stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.61. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $30.98.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $3,281,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $2,127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 309,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 94,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $2,246,000.
Hibbett Sports Company Profile
Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.
