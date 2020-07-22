Robert W. Baird Increases Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target to $28.00

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered Hibbett Sports from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered Hibbett Sports from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett Sports from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.00.

HIBB stock opened at $25.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.73 million, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.61. Hibbett Sports has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $269.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.45 million. Hibbett Sports had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.39%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $3,281,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter worth $2,127,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 44.0% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 309,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after buying an additional 94,619 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at $2,246,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

