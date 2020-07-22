Robert W. Baird Increases Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $135.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $134.00 to $135.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.52.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $101.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.76 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $73.50 and a fifty-two week high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total value of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,990,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,996 shares of company stock worth $42,682,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 358,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,467,000 after buying an additional 68,148 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of Fiserv by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.