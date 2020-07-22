Robert Luciano Acquires 27,500 Shares of Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) Stock

Vgi Partners Asian (ASX:VG8) insider Robert Luciano purchased 27,500 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.84 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,627.50 ($34,676.37).

Robert Luciano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 24th, Robert Luciano bought 25,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.95 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,675.00 ($33,339.04).

On Monday, June 22nd, Robert Luciano bought 60,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of A$120,180.00 ($82,315.07).

On Thursday, June 18th, Robert Luciano bought 12,195 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.05 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,999.75 ($17,123.12).

On Monday, May 25th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.05 ($1.40) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,450.00 ($14,006.85).

On Thursday, May 14th, Robert Luciano bought 10,000 shares of Vgi Partners Asian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.09 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,940.00 ($14,342.47).

Vgi Partners Asian has a 12 month low of A$1.89 ($1.29) and a 12 month high of A$2.64 ($1.81). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$2.19.

VGI Partners Asian Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. It primarily focuses on Asia and will be heavily weighted towards investments in Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia. The firm does not invests in companies which operate in highly cyclical industries, ‘boom-bust' technology companies, and companies whose success relies upon a short-term consumer fad.

