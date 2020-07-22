Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 24.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 33,104 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.11% of DexCom worth $41,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,830,552 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,300,723,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,578,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $424,938,000 after purchasing an additional 36,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 102,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $200,017,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 34.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 784,992 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,379,000 after purchasing an additional 199,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,530 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.57, for a total value of $487,412.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,400,620.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.05, for a total value of $161,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,292 shares of company stock worth $24,100,164 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DXCM. Guggenheim increased their target price on DexCom from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $296.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on DexCom from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on DexCom from $361.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on DexCom from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.86.

DXCM opened at $429.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $399.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.37 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.28 and a 52 week high of $446.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $405.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.34 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.24%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

