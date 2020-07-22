Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Verisk Analytics worth $29,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 36.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 7,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $180.68 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $182.55. The company has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.01.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $178.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other Verisk Analytics news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.90, for a total value of $769,050.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 16,851 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.34, for a total value of $2,752,442.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,965,569.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

Further Reading: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.