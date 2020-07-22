Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,848 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of Public Storage worth $29,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $4,259,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Public Storage by 58.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Public Storage by 163.3% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $201.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Bank of America raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.43.

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.18, for a total transaction of $53,848.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

PSA opened at $186.84 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.08. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 52.93%. The firm had revenue of $716.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $710.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

