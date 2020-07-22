Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 941,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 205,939 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.19% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $46,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at $1,314,000. Bank of The West boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.31.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $310,935.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 600 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $33,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,676 shares of company stock valued at $469,581 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $52.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.03. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a one year low of $34.75 and a one year high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.56.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

