Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,414,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 777,567 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $33,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 206,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

HPE stock opened at $9.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52 week low of $7.43 and a 52 week high of $17.59.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

