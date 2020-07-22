Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 26,597 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,597 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.32% of Teradyne worth $44,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,704,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,516,000 after purchasing an additional 375,803 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,437,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,239,000 after purchasing an additional 313,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,214,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,882,000 after purchasing an additional 63,141 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,957,000 after purchasing an additional 585,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth $140,159,000.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $89.72 on Wednesday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $90.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra lowered their price target on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.20.

In other news, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,759,910.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

