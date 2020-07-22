Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 246,568 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 246,568 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.35% of Leidos worth $46,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,668,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Leidos by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,887,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,617,000 after acquiring an additional 470,766 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 780,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,559,000 after acquiring an additional 335,288 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 828,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,896,000 after acquiring an additional 281,042 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Leidos by 10,498.9% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 247,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,226,000 after acquiring an additional 245,149 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LDOS opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.21 and its 200-day moving average is $98.70.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

In related news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.23, for a total value of $283,545.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,573,266.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on LDOS. Citigroup upgraded shares of Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

