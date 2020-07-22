Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 233,629 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 394,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 233,629 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $42,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 401.1% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 852.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. 72.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DTE opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.73. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.29%.

Several research firms have commented on DTE. KeyCorp downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.54.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

