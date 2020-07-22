Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,851 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 1.23% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $33,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTM opened at $879.97 on Wednesday. White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $629.21 and a 12 month high of $1,168.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $878.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $961.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,838.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $8.50 EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $97.50 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

