Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 100,109 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116,886 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 100,109 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $46,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,471 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,944 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director David Thomas Seaton purchased 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Cfra lowered shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $41.66 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $67.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.69.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

