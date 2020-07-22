Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,459,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,220 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.24% of Liberty Global worth $31,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 53,705,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,412 shares during the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,032,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,775,000 after purchasing an additional 673,171 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,557,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,310,000 after purchasing an additional 265,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,211,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,791,000 after purchasing an additional 518,934 shares during the last quarter. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Shares of LBTYK stock opened at $22.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Liberty Global PLC has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.72.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 107.92%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

See Also: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.