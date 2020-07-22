Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 71.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 117,808 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.72% of Qualys worth $29,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after buying an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Qualys by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,518 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Qualys by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.57.

In other news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $122,784.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $102,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,008,675.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 203,239 shares of company stock worth $21,685,082 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $112.85 on Wednesday. Qualys Inc has a one year low of $63.37 and a one year high of $119.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.