Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,101,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,893 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.0% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of Johnson & Johnson worth $295,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 23,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% in the second quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 31.9% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

