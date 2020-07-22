Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 40.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,831 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.08% of CME Group worth $46,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,795,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,184,855,000 after purchasing an additional 212,763 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CME Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,645,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,607,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,970 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CME Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,595,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,728,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,389 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,849,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,303,000 after purchasing an additional 246,376 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,605,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,656,000 after purchasing an additional 231,245 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CME Group from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

In related news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.10 per share, for a total transaction of $218,884.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total value of $114,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,233.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CME opened at $168.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.61 and its 200 day moving average is $187.97.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 45.79%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

