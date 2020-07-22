Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $46.45 Million Holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,218,987 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 226,044 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $46,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 11,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,224 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,011 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.99. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $14.57.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $53.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.45 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 20.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

