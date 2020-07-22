Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $46.39 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,938 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,670 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.09% of Autodesk worth $46,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,227,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Autodesk by 151.1% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,490 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Autodesk by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,390 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Autodesk from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $221.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.08.

In related news, SVP Fronzo Pascal W. Di sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,596,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 56,730 shares of company stock worth $12,807,378 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $239.69 on Wednesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.38 and a twelve month high of $251.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.37 and its 200-day moving average is $195.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.96, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.