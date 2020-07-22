Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $43.13 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $43,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $974,104,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170,002 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $703,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966,342 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 967.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,891,030 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $162,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713,842 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,782,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $669,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,647,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,092,618 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $352,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,994 shares during the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of LOW stock opened at $145.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.75. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $145.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $19.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 220.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $110.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.38.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.