Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $37.53 Million Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 956,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,211 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of Altria Group worth $37,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Altria Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on MO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

NYSE:MO opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The firm has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.11. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a positive return on equity of 84.55%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

