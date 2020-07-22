Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $29.50 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 54.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,451 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 693,565 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $29,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $19,302,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 631,846 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $38,581,000 after acquiring an additional 30,543 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,182 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

TJX opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day moving average of $53.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.20. TJX Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.29%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rosemary T. Berkery purchased 3,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.30 per share, for a total transaction of $165,900.00. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

