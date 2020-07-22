Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $29.32 Million Stock Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,917,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 130,395 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.90% of Xerox worth $29,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the fourth quarter worth $8,575,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Xerox by 160.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Xerox by 285.0% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRX opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.81. Xerox Corp has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.17%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Xerox in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Xerox from $33.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xerox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

