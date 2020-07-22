Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 70.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 225,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,385 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.05% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $37,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $167.53 on Wednesday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $114.18 and a 1-year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.35.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Oppenheimer upgraded CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.31.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

