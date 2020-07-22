Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,835 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.08% of Illinois Tool Works worth $43,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 14,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 15,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% during the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.9% during the first quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $181.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.94 and a 1-year high of $190.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.78.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $160.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.