Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 484,936 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 95,363 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Applied Materials worth $29,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 26,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,380 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,768,635 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $264,319,000 after acquiring an additional 790,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,509,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $69,146,000 after acquiring an additional 195,293 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of AMAT opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.46. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.95%.

In related news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 20,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $1,210,231.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Applied Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.17.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.