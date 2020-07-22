Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 305,263 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,754 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,263 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.28% of Masco worth $36,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masco by 889.9% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Masco in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $479,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,377.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 5,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $278,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,920 shares of company stock worth $819,846 over the last three months. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MAS has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.45.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.49. Masco Corp has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Masco had a net margin of 18.13% and a negative return on equity of 2,296.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

