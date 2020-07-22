Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Acquires 81,078 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 366.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,078 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.26% of Domino’s Pizza worth $38,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DPZ opened at $387.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $382.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.79. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.90 and a 1 year high of $422.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.62 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DPZ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. OTR Global upgraded Domino’s Pizza to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $441.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.86.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at $472,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Kevin Vasconi sold 4,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.60, for a total value of $1,732,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,675 shares of company stock valued at $9,712,930. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

