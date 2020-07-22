Reviewing Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) and ChampionX (OTCMKTS:CHX)

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) and ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Paragon Technologies alerts:

This table compares Paragon Technologies and ChampionX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paragon Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ChampionX $1.13 billion 0.66 $52.16 million $0.99 9.68

ChampionX has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Paragon Technologies and ChampionX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paragon Technologies N/A N/A N/A ChampionX -57.05% 6.94% 3.41%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Paragon Technologies and ChampionX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paragon Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ChampionX 0 0 2 0 3.00

ChampionX has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 40.92%. Given ChampionX’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ChampionX is more favorable than Paragon Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of ChampionX shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Paragon Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of ChampionX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Paragon Technologies has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its share price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChampionX has a beta of 3.57, meaning that its share price is 257% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ChampionX beats Paragon Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. engages in business activities including material handling, distribution, real estate, and investments. The company was founded on June 18, 1958 and is headquartered in Easton, PA.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc. was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc. engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities. Championx Holding Inc. was formerly known as Nalco Champion. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Sugar Land, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.