Reviewing Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) & Southern Michigan Bancorp (NASDAQ:SOMC)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) and Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Southern Michigan Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glen Burnie Bancorp $15.81 million 1.53 $1.60 million N/A N/A Southern Michigan Bancorp $40.21 million 1.66 $8.62 million N/A N/A

Southern Michigan Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Glen Burnie Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Glen Burnie Bancorp and Southern Michigan Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glen Burnie Bancorp 11.12% 4.89% 0.45% Southern Michigan Bancorp 20.29% 9.97% 1.02%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Glen Burnie Bancorp and Southern Michigan Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glen Burnie Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Southern Michigan Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of Glen Burnie Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Glen Burnie Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Southern Michigan Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Risk and Volatility

Glen Burnie Bancorp has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southern Michigan Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern Michigan Bancorp beats Glen Burnie Bancorp on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential and commercial real estate, construction, land acquisition and development, and secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as consumer installment lending, such as indirect automobile lending services; and residential first and second mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company offers ancillary products and services comprising safe deposit boxes, money orders, night depositories, automated clearinghouse transactions, wire transfers, automated teller machine services, and telephone and Internet banking services. Further, it provides treasury services products, including wire transfer and ACH services, checkcards, and credit cards; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services, as well as Internet bill paying services. Additionally, the company engages in the business of acquiring, holding, and disposing of real property. It serves customers in northern Anne Arundel county and surrounding areas from its main office; branch in Glen Burnie, Maryland; and branch offices in Odenton, Riviera Beach, Crownsville, Severn, Linthicum, and Severna Park, Maryland. The company was founded in 1949 and is based in Glen Burnie, Maryland.

Southern Michigan Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides home mortgages, equity loans, and personal loans; business loans, such as lines of credit, term loans, commercial real estate loans, agriculture loans, letters of credit, small business administration loans, and capital access loans; industrial, construction, real estate, and inventory loans; and consumer lending products comprising direct and indirect loans to purchasers of residential real property and consumer goods. In addition, it offers trust and investment services that include investment management, trustee, individual retirement account rollovers and retirement plan, institutional and personal custody, estate settlement, wealth management, estate and wealth transfer planning assistance, charitable gift planning assistance, and cash management custody services; and safe deposit box and automated teller machine services. Further, the company provides online and mobile banking, bill pay, e-statements, health savings account, business succession planning, life insurance, and remote deposit capture services, as well as payroll, prepaid, gift, and credit cards. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices located in Battle Creek, Camden, Centreville, Coldwater, Constantine, Hillsdale, Marshall, Mendon, Portage, Tekonsha, Three Rivers, and Union City, Michigan. The company was founded in 1871 and is based in Coldwater, Michigan.

