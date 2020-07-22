Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also commented on ROIC. ValuEngine lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18.
In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn purchased 29,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after buying an additional 4,486,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 476,574 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,347,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 188,733 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,225,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 46,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 162,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
About Retail Opportunity Investments
Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.
