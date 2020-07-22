Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ROIC. ValuEngine lowered Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day moving average is $12.18. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $19.18.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. Analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn purchased 29,112 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.22 per share, with a total value of $268,412.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,182.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,983,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after buying an additional 4,486,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,294,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 476,574 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,347,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,038,000 after acquiring an additional 188,733 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,225,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 46,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,225,000 after purchasing an additional 162,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.