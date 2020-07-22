Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) versus First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Financial Contrast

Resonant (NASDAQ:RESN) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Resonant alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Resonant and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonant 0 0 3 0 3.00 First Solar 2 4 8 0 2.43

Resonant currently has a consensus target price of $3.07, indicating a potential upside of 25.68%. First Solar has a consensus target price of $57.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.16%. Given Resonant’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Resonant is more favorable than First Solar.

Profitability

This table compares Resonant and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonant -2,689.78% -182.63% -127.04% First Solar 1.42% 6.13% 4.40%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resonant and First Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonant $740,000.00 173.93 -$29.93 million ($1.02) -2.39 First Solar $3.06 billion 2.10 -$114.93 million $1.48 41.04

Resonant has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Solar. Resonant is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Solar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Resonant has a beta of 2.71, indicating that its share price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

21.9% of Resonant shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of First Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of Resonant shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of First Solar shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Solar beats Resonant on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resonant

Resonant Inc., a late-stage development company, designs and develops filter designs for radio frequency (RF) front-ends used in the mobile device industry in the United States. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform that is used to configure and connect resonators, the building blocks of RF filters. The company develops a series of single-band designs for frequency bands; and multiplexer filter designs for two or more bands to address the carrier aggregation, as well as filter designs to replace various filters and associated componentry for various bands. Resonant Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides turn-key PV solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to First Solar, Inc. in 2006. First Solar, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.