Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) Shares Purchased by Zeke Capital Advisors LLC

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies Inc (NYSE:REZI) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 168.3% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 208.4% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 362.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul F. Deninger bought 5,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $49,353.75. Also, Director Andrew C. Teich bought 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $34,227.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,598 shares in the company, valued at $566,748.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 119,007 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,559 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

REZI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Resideo Technologies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.05.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.92. Resideo Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $20.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Resideo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, remote patient monitoring software, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

