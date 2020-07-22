Reserve Rights (RSR) Market Capitalization Achieves $74.56 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $74.56 million and $6.26 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Over the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.96 or 0.01883283 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00188614 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00078369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001021 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00120946 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,849,999,000 tokens. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

Reserve Rights Token Trading

Reserve Rights can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reserve Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

