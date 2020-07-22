Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) Major Shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd Sells 73,745 Shares

Research Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:RSSS) major shareholder Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 73,745 shares of Research Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $174,038.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,548,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,735,474.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bristol Investment Fund Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 47,662 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $110,575.84.

On Monday, June 29th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 12,036 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $30,330.72.

On Thursday, June 25th, Bristol Investment Fund Ltd sold 45,964 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $120,425.68.

RSSS opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Research Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $60.66 million, a P/E ratio of -80.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

