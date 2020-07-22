Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Udg Healthcare (UDG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Udg Healthcare (LON: UDG) recently:

7/22/2020 – Udg Healthcare had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/3/2020 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

7/2/2020 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

7/2/2020 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/15/2020 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/11/2020 – Udg Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 1,165 ($14.34) to GBX 1,050 ($12.92). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/10/2020 – Udg Healthcare was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “sector performer” rating. They now have a GBX 800 ($9.84) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 730 ($8.98).

6/3/2020 – Udg Healthcare had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 910 ($11.20) to GBX 875 ($10.77). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a GBX 880 ($10.83) price target on the stock.

6/3/2020 – Udg Healthcare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

UDG opened at GBX 739 ($9.09) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.85. Udg Healthcare PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 7.07 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($10.41). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 721.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 696.99.

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

